Ocon's 2019 hopes "pretty grim" admits Wolff

Having lost his Racing Point Force India seat to Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon's only real hope of remaining in F1 in 2019 appeared to rest with Williams.

However, with the Grove outfit, having lost out on Rich Energy as a potential title sponsor next year, and therefore seeking an alternative source of income, Mercedes already having secured one seat for George Russell, that particular door appears well and truly closed for Ocon.

Though Toro Rosso would welcome Ocon with open arms, the youngster would have to sever all ties to Mercedes.

Speaking in Mexico, Toto Wolff admitted that it is looking "pretty grim" for the youngster.

"I think the chances for next year are pretty grim," the Austrian told reporters. "That hasn’t changed really for the last two months and we are already thinking about 2020.

"He is going to be involved in all our development in the Mercedes car," he added, "and then we will see where he ends up.

"On the one side you want him to stay sharp and race," admitted the Austrian, "and help develop a car that is maybe not performing so well, but on the other side he can do a really good support job in the Mercedes also.

"It's maybe better to sit one year out and then come back in a strong car," he added.