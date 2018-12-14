Arrivabene reveals Ferrari launch date

Speaking in Milan this evening (Thursday), Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene revealed the launch date of his team's 2019 contender.

The car, to be driven by Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will be presented at Maranello on Friday February 15, three days before pre-season testing gets underway at Barcelona.

"The group led by Mattia Binotto has been working on next year's single-seater for months now," Arrivabene told journalists at the Autosprint awards in Milan. "The engines are already running on the test benches and there are parts of the car that are already in production.

"The parts more related to the performance will arrive at the last moment," he added, "even if the tension increases because the time is less and less. On February 15 we will present the car and everything must be ready for that day."

"It is too early to give an overall picture of the car," he admitted, referring to the new aero regulations that will significantly alter the look of the front and rear wings on the 2019 contenders.

"Simulations are being done and we are working on the simulator, but the real test bench is only the track. That's where you confront yourself, comparing the data you've collected during the winter period, and especially where you confront yourself with others.

"The technicians are working hard to complete the car. We have some information from the guys who work on the simulator, but it's still too early to talk about performance."

Ferrari is the first team to confirm a launch date, though in recent years teams have forsaken the spectacular launches of the past and have instead tended to take the wraps off at the pre-season test, sometimes just minutes before the car takes to the track for the first time.