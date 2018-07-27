Hungary GP Practice team notes - Sauber

It was a productive day at the Hungaroring for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team. The first free practice session saw Marcus Ericsson and Antonio Giovinazzi in the cockpits of the two C37s. With torrid temperatures and demanding track conditions posing a challenge, both drivers reported having to focus on managing the tyres especially well. Unfortunately, Marcus Ericsson's FP1 session was cut short due to some minor damage caused to the tyres by his spin. Antonio Giovinazzi gave a consistent performance, and supported the team by completing the planned programme, and giving his feedback following his free practice session.

The second free practice session ahead of the 2018 Hungarian Grand Prix saw Charles Leclerc take over the cockpit of his C37. Both Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc report having some work to do in optimizing their performances for the rest of the weekend, but look towards tomorrow's session with optimism.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a mixed day for me. FP1 was a bit messy, with some spins that damaged my tyres. We could not run as much as we wanted to after that, so it was not the best first session. We made up for it in FP2, where we completed a good number of laps. We have some work to do overnight, and will do our best to optimise for tomorrow."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "It was another productive free practice session today - my second one with the team so far this season. It was great to be back in the car after just a week again, and I am starting to get a better feeling for it. As it was last week, my target today was to complete the full programme and give as much feedback to the team as possible. I am happy with this. I look forward to being back in the car for a day of testing with the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team next week."

Charles Leclerc: "Today was a more difficult day. I missed the first free practice, and had some catching up to do during the second session. We have a lot of work ahead of us to get to where we want to be for the rest of the weekend. Hopefully we will manage to take a step in the right direction, and build on our performance from the past weeks."