British GP: Qualifying team notes - Sauber

It was another great qualifying for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, with strong performances by both of the team's drivers, who finished the session with one car in Q3 (Charles Leclerc, P9), and the other in Q2 (Marcus Ericsson, P15). In a challenging session, with the tarmac temperature reaching 54C, the team managed to keep the tyres in the right operating window and extract a solid performance from their cars today. Following their midfield positions over the past two days, the team heads into the 2018 FIA Formula One British Grand Prix feeling optimistic.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a mixed qualifying for me. After a strong performance in FP3 (P10), Q1 was a really good effort - we managed to put everything together and advanced to Q2 again. The second session was a bit disappointing, as I was not able to improve there. Despite this result, I still feel confident for the race. We had a good race pace on Friday and I feel strong in the car. Hopefully, we can bounce back and be even more competitive tomorrow."

Charles Leclerc: "I am very happy to have finished qualifying in Q3 again. This is great for the entire team, and it was a strong team effort. Now, we must focus on the race, and continue working the same way to have a good finish tomorrow. That is what will count in the end. Thank you to the team for today, and I look forward to being back in the car tomorrow."

