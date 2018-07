British GP: Practice team notes - Sauber

It was a positive day of free practices for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, with both drivers being competitive in the midfield. Facing unusually high air and track temperatures in Silverstone, the teams' challenge was to focus on managing their tyres well today. After completing various aerodynamic tests in FP1, the cars set out with the same configuration for FP2, during which both drivers gave consistent and strong performances. The team will now analyse the collected data, and heads into the second day ahead of the 2018 FIA Formula One British Grand Prix with confidence.



Marcus Ericsson: "It was quite a good Friday. We managed to run through the planned programme. The car felt good in terms of balance and we have a good baseline to work from for the rest of the weekend. It is great to be back in Silverstone - I really enjoy driving on this track. The corners are very impressive, especially due to the high speeds we can reach with our cars this year. I look forward to building on today's work for the rest of the weekend."



Charles Leclerc: "I am quite happy with how the day went. I had a good feeling in the car, and we made quite a bit of progress between FP1 and FP2. The track offers some great challenges and I really enjoyed driving here, particularly in the fast corners. We will use what we have learned today and aim to make further progress for tomorrow's sessions."