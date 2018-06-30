Site logo

Grid penalty for Leclerc

NEWS STORY
30/06/2018

Following a late technical issue, Sauber has elected to change the gearbox on Charles Leclerc's car ahead of qualifying.

As the change is before the required six consecutive events the Monegasque will take a 5-place penalty for tomorrow's Austrian Grand Prix.

"5 places penalty because of a gearbox change," tweeted the youngster ahead of Q1. "It's fine, we'll push to get the best result anyway."

Leclerc, who has scored points in four of the last five races, is the centre of much media speculation at present as it is claimed he will replace Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari next year.

Having posted the tenth quickest time earlier, despite the penalty the youngster is still expected to challenge for a place in Q3 this afternoon.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2018. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss