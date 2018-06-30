Site logo

Austrian GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
30/06/2018

Full times from the final free practice session for the Eyetime Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:04.070 150.759 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.099 0.029
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:04.204 0.134
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:04.470 0.400
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.791 0.721
6 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:04.891 0.821
7 Grosjean Haas 1:04.916 0.846
8 Magnussen Haas 1:05.013 0.943
9 Sainz Renault 1:05.086 1.016
10 Leclerc Sauber 1:05.219 1.149
11 Hulkenberg Renault 1:05.228 1.158
12 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:05.264 1.194
13 Ocon Force India 1:05.444 1.374
14 Alonso McLaren 1:05.448 1.378
15 Perez Force India 1:05.502 1.432
16 Ericsson Sauber 1:05.699 1.629
17 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:05.705 1.635
18 Vandoorne McLaren 1:05.837 1.767
19 Stroll Williams 1:06.029 1.959
20 Sirotkin Williams 1:06.318 2.248

