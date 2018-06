McLaren fined following latest unsafe release

"Did you see that?" exclaimed Sebastian Vettel as he almost Stoffel Vandoorne's McLaren as it suddenly exited its garage directly into the German's path.

The race steward, who reviewed video of the release of the McLaren and heard from both Vandoorne and Vettel, noted that the German had to brake heavily to avoid a collision, locking the front wheels on his Ferrari.

McLaren admitted that the release was the fault of the team and the stewards accordingly determined that the car was released unsafely in breach of Art. 28.13 a) of the sporting regulations, the stewards consequently fining the Woking outfit 10,000 euros.