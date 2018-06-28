Austrian GP: Track changes and DRS

Only a couple of minor changes have been made at the Red Bull Ring since the 2017 event.

Firstly, the verge on the left approaching turn 3 has been widened at the request of MotoGP, while the opening in the corner of the run-off area at turn 4 has been closed and a new one created further around the run-off.

There are three DRS zones. The first has a detection point 160m before Turn 1 with an activation point 102m after Turn 1, while the second will have a detection point 40m before Turn 3 with an activation point 100m after Turn 3. The detection point of the final zone is 151m before Turn 10 with its activation point 106m after Turn 10.

Tyre compounds this year are soft, supersoft and ultrasoft, the same as in 2017. Indeed, the same three compounds have been available for the last two seasons - though this year's compounds are all a step softer than in 2017.

Valtteri Bottas won last year's race on a one-stop strategy, starting on the ultrasofts and subsequently switching to supersofts, a strategy echoed by seven of the top eight finishers.