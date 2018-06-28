Site logo

Austrian GP: Power Unit elements

28/06/2018

Details of drivers power unit elements used prior to the Eyetime Grosser Preis von Osterreich weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE
Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 1 1 1
Bottas Mercedes 2 2 2 1 2 2
Vettel Ferrari 2 2 2 1 1 2
Raikkonen Ferrari 2 3 2 1 1 2
Ricciardo Red Bull 3 3 3 2 2 2
Verstappen Red Bull 2 3 2 3 1 2
Perez Force India 2 2 2 1 2 1
Ocon Force India 2 2 2 1 1 1
Stroll Williams 2 2 2 1 1 1
Sirotkin Williams 2 2 2 1 1 1
Hulkenberg Renault 2 2 3 1 1 2
Sainz Renault 2 2 3 1 1 2
Hartley Toro Rosso 4 4 4 3 3 3
Gasly Toro Rosso 4 4 4 3 2 2
Grosjean Haas 2 3 3 1 1 2
Magnussen Haas 2 2 2 1 2 2
Alonso McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1
Vandoorne McLaren 2 2 2 1 1 2
Ericsson Sauber 2 2 2 1 2 2
Leclerc Sauber 2 2 2 1 1 1

Note: Drivers are limited to just three Internal Combustion Engines this season, and also three Turbochargers and MGU-Hs. However, in the case of Control Electrics, Energy Store and MGU-K they are limited to just 2.

