Austrian GP: Power Unit elements

Details of drivers power unit elements used prior to the Eyetime Grosser Preis von Osterreich weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 1 1 1 Bottas Mercedes 2 2 2 1 2 2 Vettel Ferrari 2 2 2 1 1 2 Raikkonen Ferrari 2 3 2 1 1 2 Ricciardo Red Bull 3 3 3 2 2 2 Verstappen Red Bull 2 3 2 3 1 2 Perez Force India 2 2 2 1 2 1 Ocon Force India 2 2 2 1 1 1 Stroll Williams 2 2 2 1 1 1 Sirotkin Williams 2 2 2 1 1 1 Hulkenberg Renault 2 2 3 1 1 2 Sainz Renault 2 2 3 1 1 2 Hartley Toro Rosso 4 4 4 3 3 3 Gasly Toro Rosso 4 4 4 3 2 2 Grosjean Haas 2 3 3 1 1 2 Magnussen Haas 2 2 2 1 2 2 Alonso McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 Vandoorne McLaren 2 2 2 1 1 2 Ericsson Sauber 2 2 2 1 2 2 Leclerc Sauber 2 2 2 1 1 1

Note: Drivers are limited to just three Internal Combustion Engines this season, and also three Turbochargers and MGU-Hs. However, in the case of Control Electrics, Energy Store and MGU-K they are limited to just 2.