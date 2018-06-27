Steiner not in favour of F2 format races for F1

As the sport awaits news of the engine formula for 2021, not to mention plans for the restructuring of the financial side of the sport, since buying F1 last year, its new owners have made no secret of the fact that they are eyeing changing the format in a bid to 'spice it up'.

One idea that has been put forward, and is being considered by the sport's powers-that-be, is to adapt the F2 format of one race on Saturday and another on Sunday; either two races of similar length or a sprint race on the Saturday and feature race on the Sunday.

Haas team principal, Guenther Steiner, is not in favour of the proposal.

"I don't favour to race on Saturdays," says the Italian. "First of all, it eats into our race on Sunday. If we have two races, it has a diminishing effect on the Sunday race because you've already had one on the Saturday. That's why qualifying is an event in itself. It's a very exciting, emotional event, and a very good one.

"It's also not only that you could have damage," he continues, "you need to have double the amount of spare parts around, and you need to have them as you're doing two races. The chance of having damage is much higher. It's double than just having one race. You need to make sure you've got enough spares for two races.

Transport costs would be huge, to just send around all the material, and all the investment in parts would be a lot higher. I don't know if it is off the table, but it's not something I'm in favour of."

Asked about generally tweaking the current weekend format, he says: "Different parties have different opinions and objectives. The promoters like to have us at the racetrack on a Friday running around because the people show up and want to watch us. If we just do a Saturday and Sunday event, somebody will not be happy - maybe the promoters, which I understand.

"Otherwise, it's very difficult to tweak the weekend. To cut a day out, it's the only saving you could make. It was mentioned to have a sprint race on Saturday, but I think that's an idea that's already in the past. Qualifying is still a very integral and interesting part of Formula One on a Saturday afternoon. If we just start on Saturday, and maybe have two sessions then qualifying in the afternoon, we could go racing on Sunday."