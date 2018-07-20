German GP: Practice team notes - Sauber

A positive day of free practice sessions saw Charles Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi at the wheels of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team's C37s during FP1, while Marcus Ericsson took back his cockpit from Antonio Giovinazzi for the second session of the day. The team completed aerodynamic tests and drove on all three tyre compounds. The collected data will be used in preparation for tomorrow's qualifying session.

Marcus Ericsson: "Today went positively. Missing out on FP1 puts you a bit on the back foot, but we had a clean FP2 and I completed the full programme we had planned, so I feel that I am back in the groove. The car feels good, and we have a foundation to build on. Our performance was good today, and we are in the mix in the midfield again, just like in the previous weekends. It will be tight tomorrow and on Sunday, and we have to make sure to maximise our performance on both days. I look forward to the rest of the weekend."

Charles Leclerc: "It was a pretty good day for us, finishing the two free practice sessions in P9 and P8. The car feels good and I feel comfortable driving on this track. We also had a good race pace, so things are looking positive so far. If the weather conditions stay the way they are, it will be a challenge for everyone to manage the high temperatures. We have to build on the things we have learned today and keep working for tomorrow – hopefully we continue having good results."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "It was a positive day, and nice to be back in the car again after a long time. I really enjoyed the practice session. My target was to complete the planned programme and give good feedback to the team. I am really happy with that, and I can't wait to be back in the car to build on this experience next week."

