British GP: Race team notes - Sauber

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team tackled the 2018 FIA Formula One British Grand Prix confident of fighting for points. Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson were showing good pace and were gaining positions after having taken the start in P9 and P15 respectively. The race took a different turn when Charles pitted on lap 18 and had to stop his car due to an issue immediately after exiting the pit lane. On lap 32 it was Marcus' turn to retire as he lost the car in turn 1 with the DRS still open, hitting the barriers.

Despite the disappointment, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team heads into the next Grand Prix feeling positive, after having made very good progress race after race.

Marcus Ericsson: "It is disappointing that I did not finish the race today. It was going really well, we were following the strategy plan and had a good first stint. Then, the second stint also started well, and we were waiting to become stronger through the race. Unfortunately, I had to retire following my crash in turn 1. The DRS was open, and I lost the car. The positive is that we made further progress and I look forward to fighting back at the next Grand Prix in two weeks' time."

Charles Leclerc: "It is a pity that I had to retire from the race today. The start was exciting and I was able to gain a few positions during the opening laps. The car felt good, our pace was competitive, and things were running smoothly. Unfortunately, there was an issue during the pitstop, and we had to retire straight after. In any case, mistakes can happen, and the team has been doing a great job with the pitstops in the past races, so we will move on from this and go into the next race weekend feeling positive about the progress we are making."

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "It was a tough race for us. We had a good start, with both of the drivers putting in a strong performance. Everything was going well, with Charles advancing to P7 and Marcus steadily catching up with the midfield. Unfortunately, things took a turn after Charles' pitstop. There was an issue and he had to retire from the race immediately after. Then, Marcus lost the car in turn 1. It is a tough outcome for us, but we have to stay positive. Despite the final result today, we have made another step forward since the last Grand Prix weekend, and are in shape to come back stronger for the next race at Hockenheim."

