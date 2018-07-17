Giovinazzi to drive in FP1 at Hockenheim

Ferrari test and reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi will replace Marcus Ericsson in the opening practice session at Hockenheim this weekend.

The Italian, who contested two races for Sauber last season, replacing the injured Pascal Wehrlein, last drove an F1 car at the post-Spanish GP test at Barcelona in May, driving the Sauber on the first day and the Ferrari on the second. Completing 283 laps in total, the Italian was quickest on the final day of the test, out-paced by Valtteri Bottas by just 0.068s

Having made seven appearances for Haas in Friday sessions last season, the 24-year-old could well figure in the plans of either the American team or Sauber should Ferrari opt to place Charles Leclerc alongside Sebastian Vettel next year.

Last month the Italian contested the Le Mans 24-Hours with AF Corse, finishing 20th overall and 5th in class.