Hamilton appears to retract Ferrari accusation

As Maurizio Burgundy – sorry, Arrivabene - lashed out at Mercedes technical director James Allison for his suggestion that Ferrari's drivers were deliberately targeting Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, calling on the German team to "stay classy", the world champion took to social media to seemingly retract his claim that yesterday's first lap clash reflected the Italian team's "interesting tactics".

"Kimi said sorry and we move on," the Briton wrote on Instagram. "It was a racing incident and nothing more."

"Sometimes we say dumb things," he wrote, going on to reveal that the race had drained him.

"I lost nearly 3kg trying to get back to the top for you and my team," he wrote. "I barely had any energy at the end to stand, let alone talk.

"If you can't understand and appreciate that, then I fully understand. However, it was nothing to do with anger, literally just exhausted both mentally and physically.

"Thank you to everyone for the incredible support this weekend. We win and lose together. Onwards and upwards."

Meanwhile, Raikkonen's wife, Minttu, also took to Instagram, suggesting, in a post, now deleted: "If you cry like a girl when you lose... do ballet."

In a subsequent response to a fan who defended Hamilton, she added: "Just to be clear, I was not talking about the driver but the team who was crying afterwards that someone did something on purpose... No he didn't. It's called racing."

