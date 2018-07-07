Hamilton: One of my best laps ever

Speaking to Martin Brundle in the moments after edging out Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen by less than 0.01s, Lewis Hamilton was clearly seen to be shaking with emotion, almost overcome by the moment.

Speaking at the subsequent press conference he opened up as to why that lap, almost more than any other, meant so much to him.

"I think for me it would be, with the whole build-up, the whole intensity, the whole spirit and moment thing, knowing how close we were, for me it feels like one of the best laps I have been able to produce," he told reporters.

"It felt like the most pressurised that I've ever had. And then afterwards I was just... I can't tell you how I was shaking, the adrenaline rush, it was way above the limit that I have experienced before. Which is kind of crazy thinking that it's the 76th.

These guys really pulled something special out, heading into Q3," he continued, referring to the Ferrari pair. "I don't know what they did yesterday, but their car was so quick today. I think we were really up against it.

"So a huge amount of pressure today, I'm so grateful for my team working so hard. Ferrari have picked up a little pace this weekend, but we're in the best position we could be. And our long run pace was good, so I'm excited for a close race with these guys.

"I didn't leave anything on the table today," he added. "The lap was just intense, I left the pitlane, the first lap was OK, it was pretty good, and then I saw that I dropped to second.

"Obviously that naturally adds a little bit more pressure, because you know that he is going to improve again, so I've got to improve the same and a bit more.

"To push open the limit just that little bit more without losing it is one of the toughest positions to put the car."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Silverstone, here.