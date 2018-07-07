Site logo

British GP: Saturday Free - Times

07/07/2018

Full times from the final free practice session for the Rolex British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:26.722 151.958 mph
2 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:26.815 0.093
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:27.364 0.642
4 Vettel Ferrari 1:27.851 1.129
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.012 1.290
6 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:28.018 1.296
7 Leclerc Sauber 1:28.146 1.424
8 Magnussen Haas 1:28.418 1.696
9 Grosjean Haas 1:28.554 1.832
10 Ericsson Sauber 1:28.814 2.092
11 Ocon Force India 1:28.917 2.195
12 Perez Force India 1:29.066 2.344
13 Alonso McLaren 1:29.070 2.348
14 Hulkenberg Renault 1:29.094 2.372
15 Sainz Renault 1:29.133 2.411
16 Stroll Williams 1:29.829 3.107
17 Sirotkin Williams 1:29.984 3.262
18 Vandoorne McLaren 1:30.004 3.282
19 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:30.050 3.328

