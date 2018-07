Grosjean to miss FP2

Romain Grosjean will miss today's second practice session after crashing out in the closing moments of the opening session at Silverstone.

The Frenchman crashed out after attempting to take Turn 1 with his DRS open, subsequently hitting a bump and losing control of the Haas which skimmed across the gravel trap before hitting the barriers with its left front.

"The car is destroyed, very, very sorry," the Frenchman told his team. "I think it was the bump, I missed the button."

While the damage didn't appear that bad, speaking at the subsequent FIA press conference team boss Guenther Steiner revealed that the chassis would need to be changed and that as a result Grosjean would not take part in this afternoon's session.

Following a difficult start to the season which saw him involved in a number of controversial incidents, Grosjean appeared to turn his fortunes around last weekend with a strong drive to fourth, thereby earning his first points of the season.

Meanwhile, as it was revealed that Kevin Magnussen had been called before the stewards following an incident involving Fernando Alonso, in which the Spaniard claimed the Dane tried to hit him twice, Steiner was able to make light of the opening session.

"We're back to a normal day in the office," he told reporters. "One car we need to change chassis, the other is with the stewards right now, so we're just getting normal now!

"I hope we can get it back together tomorrow and have a good race on Sunday, more like Austria."