2019 Australian GP scheduled for March 17

Though the 2019 calendar has yet to be ratified by the World Motor Sport Council, a March 17 slot for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix sees the event take place at least a week earlier than usual, with the race normally held on the last weekend in March.

According to organisers, the earlier scheduling of the race "sets up a stellar run of events in the city with the Moomba Festival, Grand Prix and the AFL season opener likely to run on three consecutive weekends, along with the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival and the Melbourne Fashion Festival".

Currently the 2019 season looks set to feature 21 races, as is the case this year, but this is based on the race in Miami getting the go-ahead, which if it does would replace Germany which has no contract for next year.

Suzuka's contract runs out this year, but with owners Honda now partnering up with Red Bull, organisers are sure to sign on the dotted line.

On the other hand, there is still no news on the future of the British round after 2019.

With Silverstone's owners, the British Racing Drivers' Club having terminated their contract days ahead of last year's race, there is currently no British round of the world championship scheduled for 2020 and beyond.

As the world championship heads to Silverstone - which hosted the first ever round of the Formula One World Championship in 1950 - for this year's race - the final leg in the sport's first-ever triple header, though there has been much talk from both sides, there is still currently no agreement.

As ever, the issue is money, with Silverstone's owners seeking a reduced hosting fee, or at least better terms, and FOM unwilling to budge, aware that any special deal for one will be demanded for all.