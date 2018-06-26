Verstappen goes conservative at Silverstone

Max Verstappen is taking just seven sets of the yellow-banded soft tyres to Silverstone next week for the British Grand Prix.

The race, round nine on the 2018 calendar, mark the first appearance this year of the hard tyre, which is essentially last year's medium after all the compounds were softened a step.

While the (2018) medium makes its fourth appearance of the year, having previously been used in Bahrain, China and Spain, the soft - the softest tyre being taken to Silverstone, is making its eighth appearance.

The Renault and Toro Rosso drivers are taking the full complement of ten sets of softs, while Sauber, Haas, Force India and Williams take nine.

Verstappen takes seven sets of the yellow-banded rubber while his teammate takes 8.

Most drivers take the bare minimum of the hard tyres, though Valtteri Bottas, the Red Bull duo, Sergey Sirotkin and Nico Hulkenberg take two sets apiece. Hulkenberg is the only driver taking just one set of mediums.

Last year's race was won by Lewis Hamilton on a one-stop strategy, the Briton starting on supersofts before switching to softs.

While teammate Bottas started on softs before switching to supersofts, only three of the leading twelve drivers made more than one stop.