French GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
24/06/2018

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli Grand Prix de France.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
Hamilton Mercedes SSU SN
Verstappen Red Bull SSU SN
Raikkonen Ferrari USU SSN
Ricciardo Red Bull SSU SN
Vettel Ferrari USU SN USU
Magnussen Haas USU SN
Bottas Mercedes SSU SN SSN
Sainz Renault USU SN
Hulkenberg Renault SN USU
Leclerc Sauber USU SSN
Grosjean Haas USU SSN
Vandoorne McLaren SSN USN
Ericsson Sauber SSN USN
Hartley Toro Rosso USN SSN
Sirotkin Williams USN SN
Alonso McLaren SSN SN
Stroll Williams USN SN
Perez Force India SN
Ocon Force India USN
Gasly Toro Rosso SSN

Check out our Sunday gallery from Paul Ricard, here.

