French GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
23/06/2018

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Pirelli Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.029 144.739 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:30.147 0.118
3 Vettel Ferrari 1:30.400 0.371
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.705 0.676
5 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:30.895 0.866
6 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:31.057 1.028
7 Sainz Renault 1:32.126 2.097
8 Leclerc Sauber 1:32.635 2.606
9 Magnussen Haas 1:32.930 2.901
10 Grosjean Haas No Time
11 Ocon Force India 1:32.075
12 Hulkenberg Renault 1:32.115
13 Perez Force India 1:32.454
14 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:32.460
15 Ericsson Sauber 1:32.820
16 Alonso McLaren 1:32.976
17 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:33.025
18 Vandoorne McLaren 1:33.162
19 Sirotkin Williams 1:33.636
20 Stroll Williams 1:33.729

Check out our Saturday gallery from Paul Ricard, here.

Who Works In 300

