Site logo

French GP: Result

NEWS STORY
24/06/2018

Full result of the Pirelli Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 53 1hr 30:11.385
2 Verstappen Red Bull 53 + 0:07.090
3 Raikkonen Ferrari 53 + 0:25.888
4 Ricciardo Red Bull 53 + 0:34.736
5 Vettel Ferrari 53 + 1:01.935
6 Magnussen Haas 53 + 1:19.364
7 Bottas Mercedes 53 + 1:20.632
8 Sainz Renault 53 + 1:27.184
9 Hulkenberg Renault 53 + 1:31.989
10 Leclerc Sauber 53 + 1:33.873
11 Grosjean Haas 52 + 1 Lap
12 Vandoorne McLaren 52 + 1 Lap
13 Ericsson Sauber 52 + 1 Lap
14 Hartley Toro Rosso 52 + 1 Lap
15 Sirotkin Williams 52 + 1 Lap
16 Alonso McLaren 50 + 3 Laps
17 Stroll Williams 48 + 5 Laps
Perez Force India 27 Water Pressure
Ocon Force India 0 Accident
Gasly Toro Rosso 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Bottas (Mercedes) 1:34.225 (Lap 41)

Check out our Sunday gallery from Paul Ricard, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2018. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss