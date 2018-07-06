Site logo

British GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

06/07/2018

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:27.487 150.630 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:27.854 0.367
3 Vettel Ferrari 1:27.998 0.511
4 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:28.144 0.657
5 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:28.218 0.731
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.325 0.838
7 Grosjean Haas 1:29.352 1.865
8 Perez Force India 1:29.812 2.325
9 Ocon Force India 1:29.815 2.328
10 Stroll Williams 1:29.878 2.391
11 Ericsson Sauber 1:29.942 2.455
12 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:30.004 2.517
13 Leclerc Sauber 1:30.027 2.540
14 Magnussen Haas 1:30.065 2.578
15 Alonso McLaren 1:30.322 2.835
16 Sainz Renault 1:30.358 2.871
17 Vandoorne McLaren 1:30.416 2.929
18 Hulkenberg Renault 1:30.701 3.214
19 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:30.749 3.262
20 Sirotkin Williams 1:31.017 3.530

