Austrian GP: Qualifying - Times

30/06/2018

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Eyetime Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:03.130 153.004 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:03.149 0.019
3 Vettel Ferrari 1:03.464 0.334
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:03.660 0.530
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:03.840 0.710
6 Grosjean Haas 1:03.892 0.762
7 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:03.996 0.866
8 Magnussen Haas 1:04.051 0.921
9 Sainz Renault 1:04.725 1.595
10 Hulkenberg Renault 1:05.019 1.889
11 Ocon Force India 1:04.845
12 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:04.874
13 Leclerc Sauber 1:04.979
14 Alonso McLaren 1:05.058
15 Stroll Williams 1:05.286
16 Vandoorne McLaren 1:05.271
17 Perez Force India 1:05.279
18 Sirotkin Williams 1:05.322
19 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:05.366
20 Ericsson Sauber 1:05.479

