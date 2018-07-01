Site logo

Austrian GP: Result

01/07/2018

Full result of the Eyetime Grosser Preis von Osterreich

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 71 1hr 21:56.024
2 Raikkonen Ferrari 71 + 0:01.504
3 Vettel Ferrari 71 + 0:03.181
4 Grosjean Haas 70 + 1 Lap
5 Magnussen Haas 70 + 1 Lap
6 Ocon Force India 70 + 1 Lap
7 Perez Force India 70 + 1 Lap
8 Alonso McLaren 70 + 1 Lap
9 Leclerc Sauber 70 + 1 Lap
10 Ericsson Sauber 70 + 1 Lap
11 Gasly Toro Rosso 70 + 1 Lap
12 Sainz Renault 70 + 1 Lap
13 Stroll Williams 69 + 2 Laps
14 Sirotkin Williams 69 + 2 Laps
15 Vandoorne McLaren 65 + 6 Laps
Hamilton Mercedes 62 Retired
Hartley Toro Rosso 54 Retired
Ricciardo Red Bull 53 Retired
Bottas Mercedes 13 Retired
Hulkenberg Renault 11 Retired

Fastest Lap: Raikkonen (Ferrari) 1:06.957 (Lap 71)

