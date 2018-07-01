Site logo

Austrian GP: Starting Grid

NEWS STORY
01/07/2018

Amended starting grid for the Eyetime Grosser Preis von Osterreich after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Bottas Mercedes
2 Hamilton Mercedes
3 Raikkonen Ferrari
4 Verstappen Red Bull
5 Grosjean Haas
6 Vettel Ferrari
7 Ricciardo Red Bull
8 Magnussen Haas
9 Sainz Renault
10 Hulkenberg Renault
11 Ocon Force India
12 Gasly Toro Rosso
13 Alonso McLaren
14 Stroll Williams
15 Vandoorne McLaren
16 Perez Force India
17 Sirotkin Williams
18 Leclerc Sauber
19 Hartley Toro Rosso
20 Ericsson Sauber

Leclerc: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Vettel: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver

