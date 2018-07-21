German GP: Qualifying team notes - Sauber

It was a very good day for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team. The heavy rain spoiled FP3 but Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc took the opportunity to test the C37 in wet conditions. The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team drivers tackled the qualifying session on the ultrasoft tyre compound and performed strongly, with one car finishing in Q3 (Charles Leclerc, P9), and the other in Q2 (Marcus Ericsson, P13). Both drivers report having a positive feeling in the car, and are happy with the balance, as well as its performance on this challenging Hockenheim circuit. After three dry sessions and one wet so far this race weekend, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team looks forward to tomorrow - knowing that the as yet unknown weather conditions could be an extra variable in determining the outcome of tomorrow's race.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a mixed qualifying for me today. The first target was to reach Q2. After that, the potential to improve was still there, but it got a bit messy with my spin. I was able to rejoin and complete another lap but it was not the cleanest one in the end, which is a bit of a shame. We have a good grid position tomorrow, starting just outside of the top ten. Another advantage is that we can choose our tyres. The car feels good overall, and we have strong form. Our aim will be to score points, and I am looking forward to the race."

Charles Leclerc: "It is great to have finished in P9 - not only for me, but the whole team, as we have achieved another Q3 finish. The day started out being quite tricky, with heavy rain preventing us from running for a large part of FP3. We managed to put everything together in qualifying though. The balance of the car was good, and the new updates we have on the car are working as expected. Hopefully we can continue like this and score some points during the race to make up for what we lost in Silverstone. We have come a long way since the beginning of the season and I Iook forward to building on that tomorrow."

