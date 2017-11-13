Hamilton: 2018 cars like NASCAR

The engine rules for 2018, not to mention the introduction of the halo device, leave world champion Lewis Hamilton less than impressed as he compares the cars to NASCAR.

Next season not only sees the introduction of the Halo device, a move which has already split fans and drivers alike, but the engine allowance reduced from four to three.

The engine component and gearbox penalties dished out to Stroll, Ericsson, Ricciardo, Gasly and Hartley at the weekend brought the season total of grid places forfeited up to 820.

However, this figure could be dwarfed next season when, in a bid to cut costs, the allowance is reduced from four to three, a move that will no doubt send shivers through Faenza.

Lewis Hamilton is aghast at the thought.

"I don't like the idea of going to three," he said, according to the BBC. "That sucks. Sprinting is what we are missing in F1."

Indeed, the need for additional engine management, not to mention the increased weight of the cars in view of the Halo device, has the Briton concerned.

"The car is going to be a bus next year, it is going to be so heavy, like a NASCAR," he said, the American series clearly the new norm when describing all that is wrong with F1.

"The braking distances get longer, the brakes are always on fire, on the limit," he sighed. "I know it sounds negative but as a racer we want fast, nimble cars where we can attack always every single lap. Unfortunately that is not what we generally have. I had that today but I was coming from a different place. If you look at the front guys, they were managing and that is what we are normally doing.

"I don't think that is too exciting for people to watch," he admitted. "If you look at the most exciting races, particularly when it rains, we don't have those limitations. I'm not sure cutting down engines is helping it in that direction."

