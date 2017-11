Mercedes team members robbed at gunpoint

Following a number of posts on social media, Mercedes has confirmed that members of its team were robbed at gunpoint after leaving circuit on Friday night.

"Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil," tweeted the Briton ahead of this morning's practice session. "Gun shots fired, gun held at one's head.

"This is so upsetting to hear," he added. "Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken."

"This happens every single year here," he posted in a subsequent tweet. "F1 and the teams need to do more, there's no excuse!"

The German team subsequently confirmed the incident, insisting that while valuables had been stolen, everyone had escaped "safe and uninjured".

Sadly, such incidents are almost part and parcel of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, Jenson Button being targeted as he left the track in 2010.

In the wake of the Button incident, teams are usually provided with police escorts as they head to and from the track and team members advised not to wear branded clothing that might attract attention.

