Hugo Boss drops F1 for Formula E

As Chase Carey talks of attracting new sponsors to F1, long-term sponsor Hugo Boss has dumped F1 for Formula E.

The German fashion brand, which began life supplying uniforms for the Nazi Party, was a long-term sponsor of the McLaren F1 team before switching to Mercedes in 2015.

"Of course Formula One is the top class of motor racing," Chief Executive Mark Langer told German magazine Focus, "but Formula E is more innovative and sustainable.

"The engines, the races in major cities, that's something a younger audience likes, which offers new opportunities," he added.

Insisting that cost played no part in the decision, he added: "After many years in Formula One, really since Jochen Mass in the Seventies, we have been thinking what is the next thing?