Penalties for Ricciardo and Toro Rosso duo

Even as the FIA was confirming MGU-H changes for Daniel Ricciardo, Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly, together with a further Energy Store and Control Electronics for the Australian, Kiwi Hartley was grinding to a halt on track with smoke billowing from his car.

Worse was to come for Toro Rosso however, as it was subsequently confirmed that Gasly had suffered an MGU-H issue, meaning that between them the Faenza drivers completed just 7 laps.

While Ricciardo's ES and CE are in conformity with Article 23.4a of the Sporting Regulations - and therefore do not incur penalties, - the new MGU-H, his 8th of the season, isn't nor is Hartley's 8th or indeed Gasly's 8th.

Currently, each has a grid penalty of 10 places, but on the evidence thus far, this is likely to increase over the course of the weekend.

Red Bull notified the FIA of its intention to change Ricciardo's MGU-H on Monday afternoon, while Toro Rosso advised the FIA the following morning.