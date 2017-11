Leclerc replaces Wehrlein in FP1 in Brazil

Once again, F2 champion Charles Leclerc will enjoy some F1 action this weekend.

The Monegasque, who is said to be in line for a full race seat with the Swiss team next season, will make his fourth FP1 outing of the year when he takes over Pascal Wehrlein's car on Friday morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Marcus Ericsson, who looks set to be retained for 2018, said: "The Brazilian Grand Prix weekend is always a special one. The fans are very passionate and the race itself has a lot of history.

"During the last race in Mexico I was able to fight my way into the midfield, which was a progress compared to the previous GP weekends. Therefore, I am optimistic that we will be building on that and making further improvements. It is definitely good to get back in the car in Interlagos."

"I look forward to returning to Brazil," added Wehrlein. "We always get a warm welcome from the fans and the atmosphere at the track is great. The unpredictable weather in Interlagos adds some excitement to the weekend, as you never know what to expect.

"As a team, we have made some progress over the past two race weekends, so I am heading to Sao Paolo with a positive feeling. I look forward to being back in the car and to continuing to work in the right direction."