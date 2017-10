Mexican GP: Race notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team finished the Mexican Grand Prix on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in P14 (Pascal Wehrlein). Marcus Ericsson retired in lap 56 due to a technical issue around the rear inboard suspension, which needs to be further investigated. The race concluded the competition for the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship title, which was won by Lewis Hamilton for the fourth time.

Charles Leclerc, who has driven in three FP1 sessions for the Sauber F1 Team so far, will be driving the Sauber C36-Ferrari in the upcoming Pirelli tyre test on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on the 31st of October and 1st of November 2017.

Marcus Ericsson: "The start into the race was good. The first stint was also good and competitive, so I was able to run in the top 10. It was looking promising and I felt comfortable in the car. We were unlucky with the virtual safety car phase then, as it came two laps after I had boxed. It was a shame because I lost a couple of positions there. After having an overall positive weekend, I could unfortunately not finish the race as I had to retire the car."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I did the best possible job that I could during the race today. It was challenging to try and catch my direct competition as the majority ahead of me were running on softer compounds. Despite that, I am satisfied with the consistency of my performance today. It gives me confidence that better results are possible in the upcoming races."

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "We had a decent pace throughout the race. Marcus did a good job fighting with our direct competitors in the midfield during the first stint. A shame, that he was not able to finish the race due to a technical issue. As for Pascal, he also put in a good performance, even though he was on a different tyre strategy."