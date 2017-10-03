Who Goes Where 2018

Jolyon Palmer claims that Williams is "the only seat left", but there are still other vacancies.

Other than the seat alongside Lance Stroll at Williams, there remains the second seat at Toro Rosso.

Then there's Sauber, and while Ferrari is known to be looking to place at least one of its proteges there, the owners appear keen to retain Marcus Ericsson.

Then again, as we have seen over the years, contracts mean little, so we might yet see further changes.

To add further spice, a number of drivers, not least Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo see their contracts end in 2018, while Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas are on one year deals.

Max Verstappen is tied to Red Bull for 2018 and 2019, while Carlos Sainz, though on loan to Renault, is still under contract to Toro Rosso for 2019.