Who Goes Where 2018

03/10/2017

Jolyon Palmer claims that Williams is "the only seat left", but there are still other vacancies.

Other than the seat alongside Lance Stroll at Williams, there remains the second seat at Toro Rosso.

Then there's Sauber, and while Ferrari is known to be looking to place at least one of its proteges there, the owners appear keen to retain Marcus Ericsson.

Then again, as we have seen over the years, contracts mean little, so we might yet see further changes.

To add further spice, a number of drivers, not least Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo see their contracts end in 2018, while Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas are on one year deals.

Max Verstappen is tied to Red Bull for 2018 and 2019, while Carlos Sainz, though on loan to Renault, is still under contract to Toro Rosso for 2019.

Driver Nat Team Comment
Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Confirmed
Bottas FIN Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Confirmed
Ricciardo AUS Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Confirmed
Verstappen NED Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Confirmed
Vettel GER Scuderia Ferrari Confirmed
Raikkonen FIN Scuderia Ferrari Confirmed
Perez MEX Sahara Force India F1 Team Confirmed
Ocon FRA Sahara Force India F1 Team Confirmed
Kubica POL Williams Martini Racing Rumoured
Di Resta GBR Williams Martini Racing Rumoured
Massa BRA Williams Martini Racing ???
Palmer GBR Williams Martini Racing ???
Stroll CAN Williams Martini Racing Confirmed
Alonso ESP McLaren Almost Certain
Vandoorne BEL McLaren Confirmed
Gasly FRA Scuderia Toro Rosso Rumoured
Kvyat RUS Scuderia Toro Rosso ???
Grosjean FRA Haas F1 Team Confirmed
Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team Confirmed
Hulkenberg GER Renault Sport Formula One Team Confirmed
Sainz ESP Renault Sport Formula One Team Confirmed
Ericsson SWE Sauber F1 Team Rumoured
Leclerc MON Sauber F1 Team Rumoured
Giovinazzi ITA Sauber F1 Team Rumoured

