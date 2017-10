Malaysia GP: Race notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team finished Malaysia's final F1 Grand Prix in P17 (Pascal Wehrlein), and P18 (Marcus Ericsson). The team is now packing up and embarking on its journey to Japan, where the last of the three Asian races in the second half of the season will take place just next weekend.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a poor race for me today. My pace was not good enough and I do not understand the reasons for that yet. We are looking into our data to understand the causes and to make sure that I can get back on track stronger for the next race in Japan."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I am quite pleased with today's race. Even though I am not satisfied with the end result, I was able to maintain a good pace throughout, and fought my way into the midfield for some of the race. That is a good step. Now I want to look into our data and analyse how this progress was made. The goal is to keep up the good work for the next few races to have more satisfying results."

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "In terms of our pace, we had a good race today compared to our previous races - even though our finishing positions do not reflect that. Our strategy was also good, and we were able to catch up with the competitors in the midfield at some stage. Pascal gave a consistently strong performance today and Marcus also put in a good performance. Overall, it is a positive sign for us and we need to keep up the good work and keep pushing."