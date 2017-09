Malaysia GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team finished qualifying ahead of the Malaysia Grand Prix in P18 (Pascal Wehrlein) and P19 (Marcus Ericsson). Tomorrow's F1 race will be the final Malaysian Grand Prix.

Marcus Ericsson: "It has not been an easy day for us. Realistically, we knew that we could not expect much more in qualifying. We did manage to come a bit closer to our direct competition today which is positive. However, we still have a long way to go to make further progress. We are now analysing the data so that we can make another step in the right direction."

Pascal Wehrlein: "It was a decent qualifying - better than expected. It is positive that we were able to reduce the gap to our direct competition compared to the practice sessions. Now we look forward to the race and will see what's possible tomorrow."