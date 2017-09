Malaysia GP: Practice notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team was unable to run through the planned programme during FP1 after the FIA delayed the session due to heavy rainfall. Charles Leclerc finished his first free practice session with the Sauber F1 Team in tricky conditions. Marcus Ericsson took over the Sauber C36-Ferrari cockpit from Leclerc for the second practice session, driving alongside Pascal Wehrlein in the afternoon.

Charles Leclerc: "I am very pleased with my first experience with the Sauber F1 Team. Despite the tricky, wet conditions and a delayed session, I was able to complete ten laps, and enjoyed driving on this circuit. The most important thing is that the team is satisfied with the job I did. I look forward to driving again in Austin."

Marcus Ericsson: "In the afternoon I had to catch up on what I missed during FP1. I did manage to put a good number of laps together during FP2, however, we did not get the tyres to work properly. We have to analyse our data tonight and try to make improvements for tomorrow."

Pascal Wehrlein: "Today was not ideal. I had issues with the brakes in FP1, which were solved during the session. It was, however, interesting to drive on the wet track - that always adds a bit of excitement. FP2 was somewhat better, but there is still a gap to our direct competition. We are working on improving for the rest of the weekend."