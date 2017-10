Mexican GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein finished qualifying at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez ahead of the 2017 Mexican Grand Prix in P16 and P17, respectively. Both drivers finished the session in Q1.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a good day. We continued to build on the practice sessions from yesterday and took the right steps on the set-up of the car to be more competitive. It was a good effort by the team as we managed to get the maximum out of the car in qualifying. I am also satisfied with my final lap in qualifying - it was a nice one, and it was not too far off of Q2. We go into tomorrow's race with a positive feeling."

Pascal Wehrlein: "Overall I am satisfied with my day. Although we had some issues with my car in FP3, the team was able to resolve them quickly which let me complete a few laps in the morning. The qualifying session went rather well. My performance was continually improving, and I had a solid chance of getting into Q2. Unfortunately, I made a small error in sector one on my final lap and did not make it. Nevertheless, this gives me confidence for tomorrow's race and I look forward to getting back in the car, and giving everything I have."