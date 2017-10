Japanese GP: Practice notes - Sauber

During the first practice session ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, the Sauber F1 Team tested a new front wing and focused on mechanical tests. The planned programme for FP2 could not be run in the afternoon, as heavy rainfall led to a delay of 45 minutes.

Marcus Ericsson: "FP1 was ok - with stable track conditions, we were able to test different car set-ups and obtain some data there. It rained all through FP2, so we were unable to run our programme - that was a shame, and did not just affect us but everyone in the paddock. We are going to pick up where we left off in FP1 during the third free practice tomorrow, and work on making some improvements for the rest of the weekend."

Pascal Wehrlein: "FP1 went quite smoothly for me. I felt comfortable in the car and was satisfied with the car balance. It is unfortunate that we could not have more time on track due to the rain in FP2. I am looking forward to more track action tomorrow. Let's see what the day will bring."