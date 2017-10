Japanese GP: Race notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team finished the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in P15 (Pascal Wehrlein). Marcus Ericsson did not finish the race, as his car was damaged after hitting the barriers on lap eight. The team is now travelling back to Switzerland to prepare for the next back-to-back race weekends in the United States and Mexico.

Marcus Ericsson: "A disappointing outcome to the race for me at Suzuka. The beginning of the race was looking quite good, as I was able to gain some positions shortly after the start. Unfortunately, I went off the track at turn nine and hit the barriers. I am now shifting my focus to the next race at Austin, and look forward to getting back in the car soon."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I can not be satisfied with today's race. I had issues with the balance of the car from the beginning of the race. I was not able to push as much as I would have done under normal circumstances. We are now looking at our data and trying to find the causes. Overall, a disappointing race for me here at Suzuka."

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "It was a tough race for us. Marcus had a decent pace at the beginning, but he then went wide in turn eight and hit the wall in turn nine. As for Pascal, there seemed to be contact with another car on the first lap, so we need to further analyse to what extent his car was damaged. Now we have to focus on the upcoming races in the Americas."