Japanese GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team finished qualifying at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix in P19 (Marcus Ericsson) and P20 (Pascal Wehrlein). The last timed lap in Q1 could not be completed by either of the drivers due to a red flag after Romain Grosjean hit the barriers.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a decent qualifying for me. We made improvements from session to session, so we were able to come a bit closer to the competition. The end of Q1 was a bit disappointing - we were pushing on the last try when the session was interrupted by the red flag. Overall, I am pleased with my performance in qualifying today."

Pascal Wehrlein: "Overall, I did not feel fully comfortable in the car today compared to yesterday. I am not satisfied with the balance of the car yet, and we are looking at the data to understand the causes. As for my qualifying - it is a shame about the red flag at the end of Q1. Obviously, I would have liked to complete my final try and improve my lap time. I am focusing on tomorrow now, and will give all I can during the race."