United States GP: Race notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team finished the United States Grand Prix in P15 (Marcus Ericsson). Pascal Wehrlein had to retire from the race on lap six, after the floor of his Sauber C36-Ferrari was damaged in a collision with Kevin Magnussen at turn 12 on the first lap. The F1 teams are now packing up and travelling to Mexico City for the next Grand Prix.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a good weekend for us. We could fight with our direct competitors throughout most of the race, and were able to keep up a good pace. Unfortunately, it became difficult to keep that up after having a collision towards the end of the race. Overall, the weekend was positive, and the race was one of my best this year. That's definitely a good step forward, and we have to continue making progress to return stronger in Mexico."

Pascal Wehrlein: "It was a short race for me today. I had to retire after my car was damaged in a collision that took place during the first lap. That was very unfortunate and did not give me a chance to earn a good result. On a positive note, we will be back in our cars in Mexico in just a few days. I hope to have a better race there."

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "In comparison to other race weekends, it is positive that we were closer to the competition today. Marcus put in a good performance with a decent pace. It was unfortunate for Pascal that he had to retire the car because of the damaged floor. The next race weekend is just around the corner, as we will be back on track at the Mexican Grand Prix."

