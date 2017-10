Teams go soft on Interlagos

While Pirelli has opted to go a step softer than last year, the teams are still opting on the side of caution, with only Williams going full-on aggressive for the penultimate race of the season.

While the Grove outfit, like Renault is taking 10 sets of the red banded supersoft - making its Interlagos debut - and Sebastian Vettel, Mexico winner Max Verstappen and the McLaren and Sauber duos take 9 sets, the majority take a more conservative approach with just 8 sets.

The difference of opinion continues in terms of the softs, with Mercedes, Ricciardo, Force India, Toro Rosso and Haas taking 4 sets of the yellow-banded tyres.

There is widespread agreement however in terms of the white medium tyre, with each driver taking just one set.

Last year's race was won by Lewis Hamilton, who, due to the heavy rain, ran a two-stop strategy, using wet tyres throughout.

A year earlier, Nico Rosberg won using a three-stop strategy, the German starting on softs before switching to mediums for the remainder of the race.