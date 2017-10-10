Site logo

Teams cautious in tyre choice for Austin

10/10/2017

Even though the tyre choices are a step softer than in 2016, the leading teams are taking a conservative approach to the forthcoming United States Grand Prix.

Championship leaders Mercedes, along with Red Bull and Ferrari, also Haas and Sauber take 7 sets of the ultrasoft rubber. On the other hand, Williams and McLaren take 9 sets of the purple-banded tyres.

Kimi Raikkonen and Romain Grosjean lead the way in terms of supersofts, both taking 5 sets, while Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and the Red Bull duo take 4 sets.

Lewis Hamilton takes 3 sets of softs, as does Pascal Wehrlein, while Raikkonen, Stroll, Vandoorne and Grosjean take just one set.

Hamilton won last year's race on a two-stop strategy, starting on softs, before further stints on soft and then mediums. Second placed Nico Rosberg, opted for a soft-medium-medium strategy, while third-placed Daniel Ricciardo went supersoft-soft and medium.

Fourth-placed Vettel was one of five drivers to try a three stop strategy, the German starting on supersofts before switching to softs, mediums and then back to supersofts.

Let's get ready to rumble....

