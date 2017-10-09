F1 gets ready to rumble

In a bid to inject further excitement into the forthcoming United States Grand Prix - other than the fact that Lewis Hamilton could secure his fourth title or Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari could stage the mother of all comebacks - Formula One has opted to use the services of another sport... boxing.

For Hall of Fame Sports and Entertainment Announcer, Michael Buffer, who has introduced some of the biggest boxing matches in history with his "Let's get ready to rumble!" catchphrase, is to introduce each driver before the start of the Austin race.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael Buffer as part of our ongoing commitment to our fans to build the entertainment factor in Formula 1," said Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1.

"We know that the United States Grand Prix is the best place for a globally-recognised star like Michael to take the spectacle to the next level," he continued. "This is an amazing opportunity, I've known Michael for over 30 years and there is no one better: he will elevate the driver brands and shine a light on Formula 1."

"I've been involved in some of the biggest sporting events around the world and have introduced most of the greatest boxers of the modern era, and now is my time to introduce the world's finest racing drivers," said Buffer. "They are the stars of the show and I want to introduce them with the energy and adrenalin they deserve before they fire up their engines and get ready to race."

In order that the introductions can be given the prominence they deserve, the FIA has been asked to allow an exemption to the Sporting Regulations in order that the race start procedure can begin 15 minutes earlier than usual. This comes in the wake of the move which sees the previous day's qualifying session delayed by two hours in order that the end of the session coincides with the start of a concert which will include Justin Timberlake among its various stars.

"Having received a request from Formula 1, we have made some changes to the current Sporting Regulations for this race only, which will allow more time on the grid with the cars and drivers," said the Charlie Whiting. "The period leading up to the start of a Formula 1 Grand Prix is always very spectacular and we are pleased to be able to make it even more exciting for the general public watching both at and away from the track."

While the likes of Lewis Hamilton will surely rise to the occasion, one can only guess at how Kimi will handle it.

Fans of a certain age will remember those legendary fights of the 60s and 70s, graced by some of Hollywood's finest, there to see the fight rather than be seen. Sadly, Formula One still doesn't fully appreciate the pulling power of its own stars and instead resorts to gimmicks and publicity seekers to raise its profile.

Looking at the example of boxing over the years, one shudders to think what the grid girls might be porting come race day.

Perhaps the sport might one day follow the example of the Oscars, and merely opt to have a Hollywood legend of the day open an envelope on the grid while proclaiming, 'and the winner is…'