Renault confirms recruitment of Budkowski

Renault has confirmed the recruitment of the FIA's former F1 technical chief Marcin Budkowski, who will oversee all chassis development and production activities.

"There have been a lot of positive changes these last few months at Renault Sport Racing with an accelerated expansion at Enstone, the restructuring of our engine deployment from Viry with the supply of two top customer teams for 2018, three titles in a row in an increasingly competitive Formula E championship and other motor racing categories, and the arrival of new strategic partners," said Cyril Abiteboul.

"All of this is happening in a context where the seasons are longer and more intense. It was clear that the Renault Sport Racing management structure needed reinforcing. Marcin's mission will be to continue the strengthening of Enstone to enable Renault to join the top Formula 1 teams by 2020, through relying on the proven personnel of the likes of Bob Bell, Nick Chester and Rob White. Marcin's arrival is excellent news and further proof of our determination to achieve our goals."

The move has caused much controversy among the other nine teams, who are unhappy at the information he can take to the French team with him having had access to rivals data and IP up until just a couple of weeks ago.

Earlier this week the teams wrote to Jean Todt questioning his period of 'gardening leave' - currently thought to be 3 months – and interestingly, Renault makes no reference as to when Budkowski officially joins the team