Renault duo look ahead to Japan

A bitterly frustrating outing in Sepang means Nico Hulkenberg is determined to return to the top ten around the legendary Suzuka circuit.

What are your thoughts on the Japanese Grand Prix?

Nico Hulkenberg: Japan is very special. The fans are amazing; they are among the most enthusiastic out of all the places we visit. They are super supportive; day, night, whatever the weather. It's certainly one of the race weekends I look forward to. I have a fairly decent and consistent record around Suzuka, so I'm looking forward to getting out there and hopefully continuing the run.

Is Suzuka one of your favourite circuits?

NH: I love coming to Japan as Suzuka is one of the best tracks to drive on the calendar. It has a good flow, it's very quick but a nice feeling. You can be quite aggressive in places. It's quite up and down, which you don't really see on TV. 130R is flat out, a big corner and a lot of fun. This year's cars will be a cool sight to see there! It's a great pleasure to nail these corners.

What are your feelings after Malaysia?

NH: It was a difficult weekend for us and we struggled throughout the three days. We didn't really find the balance or grip. Qualifying was good and we squeezed some performance out. The first lap of the race wasn't great and put us on the backfoot and we couldn't recover. It was a frustrating weekend, but we'll analyse and regroup and push again in Japan.

Jolyon Palmer is keen to take a second points finish of the season in Japan as the Formula 1 season heads into the final straight.

How is Suzuka to drive?

Jolyon Palmer: It's an old-school circuit, highly unique especially the first sector which is fast and flowing with quick changes of direction. The middle sector is cool with the two Degners, which are quick and crucial to get right. 130R is mega and the chicane features a good overtaking spot. It's three challenging, but enjoyable, sectors and I went fairly well there last year, so looking forward to it.

What's the atmosphere in Japan like?

JP: The fans embrace Formula 1 like no other country and Suzuka is always packed out when F1 is in town. The fans are so passionate which makes it a special weekend. There's crazy merchandise and crazy hats there and everyone really shows their support. That's what we love to see! The history of Formula 1 and Japan is well-known. As for other aspects, I'm quite partial to sushi and teriyaki so I'll be eating well when I'm there.

How do you reflect on Malaysia?

JP: Malaysia was a frustrating weekend, but in Japan we should be stronger. We can take some positives from Sepang. Back-to-back races are good, especially after a disappointing weekend, as it means we can put it behind and aim to do a better job in Japan.