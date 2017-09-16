Singapore GP: Qualifying notes - Renault

Renault Sport Formula One Team had a good qualifying session tonight at the Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore. Driver Nico Hulkenberg has qualified seventh - equalling his best qualifying performance this season. Jolyon Palmer matched his second-best qualifying performance of the year with the eleventh-fastest time.

Nico Hulkenberg: "We have a strong package here this weekend. I had a nice battle with McLaren in qualifying today. They had the upper hand until the last lap where I managed to squeeze a really good lap out. I'm very happy to start seventh, it was a good effort from the team. Everyone gave us the best possible chance to have a good race. We know the Singapore Grand Prix is unpredictable, anything can happen, you just have to be ready and stay on your toes for the entire race."

Jolyon Palmer: "We found a lot of pace in the car, especially in Q1 where it felt like the car came alive. Q2 was also looking good but we overheated the rear tyres in the last run and I ended up losing a lot of time there and wasn't able to improve. I am eleventh but I'm not too dissatisfied with that, we get a fresh set of tyres and we are in a good position to score some points tomorrow.

How was qualifying for the team?

Alan Permane, Sporting Director: "Jolyon put in some good laps today and was looking quite good in Q1 and Q2 but lost his rear tyres at the end of Q2. It's a shame because he had good pace and up until turn 20 he was on course to easily get into Q3. It's not the worse position to start from, he'll have a new set of tyres and that will give us a strategic advantage for tomorrow, it will certainly give us an advantage at the start.

"Nico gave us a bit of fright in Q1 because the track was rapidly improving but after that, he sailed into what has become a routine qualifying, finishing seventh. Although the McLarens were tough to beat, he put a fantastic lap at the end of Q3 to beat them both."

What are the considerations for tomorrow's race?

AP: "Our goal is to have a very strong race and to get both cars in the points. Nico has been looking good all weekend and has the pace to move up the order. Jolyon is poised to capitalize on anything that may happen up ahead."