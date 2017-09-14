Palmer insists he'll see out season

Despite claims that he is to be replaced by Carlos Sainz as early as the forthcoming Malaysia Grand Prix, Jolyon Palmer insists he will be in the Renault for the remainder of the season.

"I have a contract," he told reporters at today's opening FIA press conference. "I've got seven more races this year.

"There have been suggestions for thirty-five races that I might not be in the next one, or in the next few," he added with a nervous laugh. "It's nothing new for me, it's water off a duck's back. It is the same, I think most races this year it's been the same, so nothing has changed.

Minded that the recent history of F1 shows that contracts are negotiable, the Briton said: "I've got seven races to do, I'll be in Malaysia, I'll be racing until Abu Dhabi.

"I am focused on doing the job that I am doing," he said, "so I try to not pay attention to that sort of thing. For me, I have seven races this year to try and do the best I can. Obviously it's been a tough year, I think the last two races were better, even if it didn't show in the end.

"I think the performance has been there or thereabout," he added. "Hopefully the car will better on these tracks and we can finally get some points."

However, on a day Renault is understood to have given Red Bull its marching orders, the Briton's demeanour did little to convince.